West Michigan D League honors Panther basketball players

BALDWIN -- Several Baldwin boys basketball players have received postseason awards.

From the West Michigan D League, Carmelo Lindsey and Lavonte Palmer were on the first team and Dexter Hossler on the second team. Honorable mention honors went to Dylan Hibma.

For the Basketball Coaches of Michigan, Leonard McNeely earned team first awards.

Honorable mention BCAM best went to Carmelo Lindsey.

Lindsey is a freshman. He led the team in scoring, steals and was second in rebounding and assists. He had a triple double at Mesick, 27 points vs. Crossroads in a district game and had 22 points at MCE and home vs Manistee Catholic, which were key wins.

"He is one of the better rebounding guards I've had," Eads said. "He can drive it, shoot the 3 and play solid defense. He was a big reason for our success. He's a special talent, and I am looking forward to the future with him."

Palmer was a junior who was second in scoring and steals and led the team in assists.

"He had a few games with 20-plus points but the game at MCE was his best due to the importance of the game," Eads said. "Lavonte became a solid scoring threat throughout the season. He is really quick, and able to get to the hole and extend the floor as well. Lavonte had a solid season and was instrumental in our turn-a-round."