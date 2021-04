BALDWIN - The West Michigan D League recently announced its all-conference boys basketball team and three Baldwin Panthers were included.

Carmelo Lindsey, a sophomore was on the first team. Dylan Hibma, a senior was on the second team. Karlito McKinney, a sophomore, was on the honorable mention list.

Baldwin was co-champions in the league.

Also on the first team were senior Khole Hofmann of Pentwater, senior Mateo Barnett of Manistee Catholic Central, senior Skylar Wojo and Kenny King of Brethren, and senior Mathew Fuller of Mesick.

Others on the second team were senior Anthony Beccaria of Brethren, senior Blake Bringendohl of Pentwater and juniors Eli Shoup of Mason County Eastern, Logan Wineclaw of Mesick and Mason Salisbury of Marion.

Also on the honorable mention list were sophomore Carter Simmer of Mesick, junior Wyatt Crawford of Mason County Eastern, Blake Johnson of Manistee Catholic Central, Alex Sheehy and Tyler Plummer-Eisenlohr of Pentwater.