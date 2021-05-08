Wennberg's hat trick leads Panthers over Lightning 5-1

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Alex Wennberg scored three goals to lead the Florida Panthers past the Tampa Bay Lightning 5-1 on Saturday night, keeping alive Florida's hopes of earning home-ice advantage in the upcoming first-round playoff series between the intrastate rivals.
The Panthers (36-14-5) moved two points ahead of the Lightning (36-16-3) and into second place in the Central Division. Florida can clinch home-ice advantage if it finishes ahead of Tampa Bay in the standings after the teams meet again Monday night to end their regular seasons.