Waxahachie boys lead final Texas 6A prep basketball rankings

SUGAR LAND, Texas (AP) — FINAL BOYS PUBLIC

Class 6A

1. Waxahachie, 16-2; 2. Duncanville, 21-1; 3. Richardson, 21-1; 4. South Grand Prairie, 19-0; 5. Austin Westlake, 22-1; 6. Alvin Shadow Creek, 19-2; 7. Fort Bend Elkins, 15-1; 8. McKinney, 24-2; 9. Killeen Ellison, 25-1; 10. North Crowley, 26-1; 11. Houston Bellaire, 18-2; 12. Humble Atascocita, 18-2; 13. Spring Westfield, 22-3; 14. Humble Summer Creek, 16-5; 15. EP Americas, 16-1; 16. SA Northside O’Connor, 18-3; 17. Pearland Dawson, 22-5; 18. SA Johnson, 14-2; 19. Round Rock, 22-4; 20. Lewisville Marcus, 19-6; 21. Friendswood Clear Brook, 20-2; 22. Coppell, 18-3; 23. Klein, 18-2; 24. Cypress Creek, 19-3; 25. The Woodlands College Park, 25-3.

Class 5A

1. Lancaster, 21-5; 2. Beaumont United, 24-0; 3. Fort Bend Hightower, 16-2; 4. Mansfield Timberview, 19-3; 5. FW Wyatt, 19-5; 6. Amarillo, 18-3; 7. Manvel, 18-2; 8. Boerne Champion, 25-1; 9. Mount Pleasant, 21-0; 10. Dallas South Oak Cliff, 13-4; 11. Dallas Highland Park, 15-4; 12. Dallas Kimball, 18-10; 13. Mansfield Summit, 19-4; 14. Mansfield Legacy, 17-4; 15. Richmond Foster, 16-5; 16. Huntsville, 8-0; 17. Pflugerville Hendrickson, 21-4; 18. Frisco Wakeland, 21-3; 19. EP Chapin, 17-1; 20. Katy Paetow, 18-1; 21. Austin Anderson, 18-5; 22. Georgetown, 19-7; 23. Leander Glenn, 18-4; 24. Baytown Goose Creek Memorial, 21-3; 25. Canyon Randall, 21-3.

Class 4A

1. Dallas Faith Family, 20-5; 2. Houston Yates, 21-1; 3. Argyle, 22-1; 4. Dallas Carter, 22-1; 5. Boerne, 22-3; 6. Lubbock Estacado, 21-2; 7. Seminole, 17-5; 8. WF Hirschi, 21-5; 9. Stafford, 12-4; 10. Decatur, 21-6; 11. Huffman-Hargrave, 24-1; 12. Hardin-Jefferson, 19-6; 13. Dallas Lincoln, 9-10; 14. Austin LBJ, 14-6; 15. CC Miller, 17-3; 16. La Marque, 15-5; 17. Paris, 15-5; 18. Glen Rose, 24-2; 19. FW YMLA, 17-3; 20. Texarkana Pleasant Grove, 15-7; 21. Waco La Vega, 14-4; 22. Waco Connally, 20-4; 23. Lumberton, 19-6; 24. Lindale, 20-5; 25. Somerset, 14-9.

Class 3A

1. Dallas Madison, 15-5; 2. Brock, 23-3; 3. Peaster, 21-4; 4. CC London, 19-2; 5. SA Cole, 20-5; 6. Shallowater, 19-3; 7. New Waverly, 23-1; 8. Aransas Pass, 25-1; 9. Malakoff, 17-0; 10. Tatum, 19-3; 11. Winnie East Chambers, 23-0; 12. Blanco, 20-1; 13. Atlanta, 16-3; 14. Lorena, 19-4; 15. Diboll, 17-1; 16. Little River Academy, 17-7; 17. Franklin, 14-1; 18. Callisburg, 26-0; 19. WF City View, 20-3; 20. Abernathy, 18-6; 21. Hitchcock, 20-3; 22. Universal City Randolph, 16-6; 23. Bushland, 18-4; 24. Marion, 19-4; 25. Santa Rosa, 11-3.

Class 2A

1. Martins Mill, 23-2; 2. Clarendon, 16-4; 3. Grapeland, 23-1; 4. La Rue La Poynor, 21-5; 5. McLeod, 18-3; 6. Bogata Rivercrest, 20-2; 7. Port Aransas, 22-4; 8. Lipan, 19-4; 9. Gary, 24-2; 10. Garrison, 17-2; 11. Flatonia, 25-3; 12. Olton, 23-1; 13. Tenaha, 13-6; 14. New Deal, 22-4; 15. Farwell, 23-3; 16. Panhandle, 16-4; 17. Wink, 22-0; 18. Douglass, 24-2; 19. Weimar, 18-3; 20. Schulenburg, 16-7; 21. Cushing, 16-7; 22. New Home, 19-4; 23. Santa Maria, 17-5; 24. Floydada, 18-3; 25. Celeste, 20-4.

Class 1A

1. Slidell, 23-3; 2. Graford, 22-2; 3. Rocksprings, 19-2; 4. Texline, 18-4; 5. Calvert, 16-2; 6. Nazareth, 17-9; 7. Dime Box, 12-3; 8. Paducah, 15-1; 9. San Perlita, 13-11; 10. Tilden McMullen County, 22-3; 11. Jayton, 20-3; 12. Gail Borden County, 19-1; 13. Saltillo, 17-7; 14. Westbrook, 17-3; 15. Eula, 17-9; 16. Rankin, 14-2; 17. Lingleville, 17-5; 18. Neches, 11-7; 19. Kennard, 15-4; 20. Ector, 19-7; 21. Mertzon Irion County, 18-4; 22. Trinidad, 15-4; 23. Springlake Earth, 13-3; 24. Electra, 14-4; 25. Ackerly Sands, 20-5.

FINAL BOYS PRIVATE

TAPPS 6A/SPC

1. Plano John Paul II, 22-1; 2. SA Antonian, 27-1; 3. Houston Christian, 25-2; 4. Tomball Concordia Lutheran, 19-4; 5. Dallas St. Mark’s, 7-2; 6. Dallas Bishop Lynch, 20-7; 7. Arlington Oakridge, 14-2; 8. SA Central Catholic, 16-6; 9. Episcopal School of Dallas, 7-2; 10. Plano Prestonwood Christian, 20-10.

TAPPS 5A

1. SA St. Mary’s Hall, 19-0; 2. The Woodlands Christian, 20-5; 3. FW Christian, 20-9; 4. Dallas Christian, 14-10; 5. McKinney Christian, 25-6; 6. Houston Second Baptist, 15-7; 7. Grapevine Faith Christian, 20-8; 8. Tyler Brook Hill, 18-4; 9. Austin St. Michaels, 16-7; 10. Laredo St. Augustine, 14-4.

TAPPS 4A

1. Houston Westbury, 16-5; 2. Arlington Grace Prep, 19-1; 3. Lubbock Trinity Christian, 20-6; 4. Colleyville Covenant Christian, 12-5; 5. Houston St. Thomas Episcopal, 9-2; 6. Lubbock Christian, 15-7; 7. Schertz John Paul II, 15-7; 8. SA Lutheran, 14-4; 9. Houston Cypress Christian, 18-5; 10. Houston Northland Christian, 17-11.

TAPPS 3A

1. Huntsville Alpha Omega, 22-2; 2. Midland Classical, 20-7; 3. Richardson North Dallas, 10-5; 4. Waco Reicher, 15-3; 5. Dallas Yavneh, 4-0; 6. Austin Hill Country Christian, 18-3; 7. Denton Calvary Christian, 21-7; 8. Houston Lutheran North, 14-6; 9. New Braunfels Christian, 16-9; 10. Beaumont Legacy Christian, 16-9.

TAPPS 2A

1. Marble Falls Faith, 9-2; 2. Lubbock Kingdom, 18-4; 3. Houston Grace Christian, 16-4; 4. Galveston O’Connell, 13-6; 5. Red Oak Ovilla Christian, 19-6; 6. Weatherford Christian, 19-7; 7. Sherman Texoma Christian, 9-4; 8. Bulverde Bracken Christian, 17-10; 9. Victoria Faith, 13-6; 10. Garland Christian, 15-3.

TAPPS 1A

1. Fredericksburg Heritage, 8-3; 2. DeSoto Canterbury Kingdom, 8-10; 3. Cypress Covenant, 13-0; 4. Kingwood Covenant, 10-2; 5. San Angelo Cornerstone, 12-5; 6. Irving Faustina, 9-1; 7. Longview Christian Heritage, 10-7; 8. Dallas Cambridge, 11-5; 9. WF Christian, 7-5; 10. Amarillo Holy Cross, 12-5.

FINAL GIRLS PRIVATE

TAPPS 6A/SPC

1. Houston The Village, 18-1; 2. SA Antonian, 16-3; 3. Dallas Bishop Lynch, 20-4; 4. Argyle Liberty Christian, 17-3; 5. Houston St. Agnes, 17-7; 6. Houston Episcopal, 12-4; 7. Houston Christian, 15-3; 8. The Woodlands John Cooper, 14-2; 9. Plano Prestonwood Christian, 11-8; 10. Houston Incarnate Word, 19-5.

TAPPS 5A

1. FW Southwest Christian, 21-1; 2. Mesquite Dallas Christian, 12-7; 3. Geneva School of Boerne, 15-1; 4. Houston Second Baptist, 13-7; 5. Austin St. Michael’s, 14-7; 6. St. Joseph Brownsville, 10-2; 7. The Woodlands Christian, 14-6; 8. Austin Hyde Park, 13-4; 9. SA Providence Catholic, 12-5; 10. Fort Bend Christian, 13-5.

TAPPS 4A

1. Lubbock Christian, 16-7; 2. Tyler Bishop Gorman, 21-5; 3. Lubbock Trinity Christian, 10-8; 4. SA Lutheran, 13-2; 5. Houston Cypress Christian, 11-8; 6. The Woodlands Legacy Prep, 17-5; 7. League City Bay Area Christian, 13-6; 8. FW Lake Country, 10-6; 9. Dallas Shelton, 5-3; 10. Schertz John Paul II Catholic, 6-4.

TAPPS 3A

1. Houston Lutheran North, 16-3; 2. Waco Live Oak Classical, 13-4; 3. Round Rock Christian, 10-2; 4. Fellowship Christian, 13-8; 5. Dallas Lutheran, 8-1; 6. Beaumont Legacy, 7-5; 7. Tomball Rosehill Christian, 8-5; 8. Waco Reicher Catholic, 5-5; 9. McKinney Cornerstone Christian, 8-1; 10. New Braunfels Christian, 9-5.

TAPPS 2A

1. Lubbock Southcrest, 15-1; 2. Sherman Texoma Christian, 11-2; 3. Shiner St. Paul, 9-7; 4. Halletsville Sacred Heart, 12-7; 5. Ovilla Christian, 15-5; 6. Edinburg Harvest Christian, 18-2; 7. Bryan Allen, 9-3; 8. Victoria Faith, 7-8; 9. Abilene Christian, 5-3; 10. Lubbock All Saints, 6-6.

TAPPS 1A

1. Kingwood Covenant, 8-0; 2. Universal City First Baptist, 5-3; 3. Longview St Mary, 8-1; 4. WF Christ, 10-5; 5. Conroe Calvary Baptist, 7-1; 6. San Angelo Cornerstone, 8-5; 7. Plainview Christian, 10-10; 8. Fredericksburg Heritage, 6-8; 9. Waxahachie Prep, 6-3; 10. Nacogdoches Regents, 5-7.