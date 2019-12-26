Washington playing key role for Panther

Washington Washington Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Washington playing key role for Panther 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

BALDWIN - Kendra Washington has been making some valuable contributions for the Baldwin junior varsity girls basketball team.

She scored five points last week in a 46-23 Baldwin win over Crossroads.

"I play in the middle of the court for offense and defense," Washington said. "It's my job bringing the ball up the court."

Washington is a junior. The Panthers didn't have a girls basketball team last season and brought back a JV squad for this year.

"It was difficult in the beginning," Washington said. "We had a couple of problems and eventually after our first game, we got it going. It's good."

Washington and her teammates are happy to be playing the sport again after a year's absence.

"We want to get more comfortable playing," Washington said.