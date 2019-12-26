https://www.lakecountystar.com/sports/article/Washington-playing-key-role-for-Panther-14931827.php
Washington playing key role for Panther
BALDWIN - Kendra Washington has been making some valuable contributions for the Baldwin junior varsity girls basketball team.
She scored five points last week in a 46-23 Baldwin win over Crossroads.
"I play in the middle of the court for offense and defense," Washington said. "It's my job bringing the ball up the court."
Washington is a junior. The Panthers didn't have a girls basketball team last season and brought back a JV squad for this year.
"It was difficult in the beginning," Washington said. "We had a couple of problems and eventually after our first game, we got it going. It's good."
Washington and her teammates are happy to be playing the sport again after a year's absence.
"We want to get more comfortable playing," Washington said.
