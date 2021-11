Stephen Brashear/AP

SEATTLE (AP) — The University of Washington said it’s looking into a sideline incident between coach Jimmy Lake and a player in the first half of Saturday night’s loss to No. 7 Oregon.

Lake appeared to thrust his right arm toward Ruperake Fuavai during a brief skirmish on the Washington sideline. Fuavai appeared to be exchanging words with Oregon’s Jaylon Redd.