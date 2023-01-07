Washington State ends No. 5 Arizona's home winning streak

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Mouhamed Gueye had 24 points and 14 rebounds, and Washington State ended No. 5 Arizona's 28-game home winning streak with a 74-61 victory on Saturday.
The Cougars (7-10, 2-4 Pac-12) shut down Arizona's once-potent offense, creating a rare subdued atmosphere inside McKale Center. Washington State built an 18-point lead midway through the second half, withstood Arizona's late run and shot 12 of 28 from 3-point range to end what had been the nation's third-longest active winning streak.