Washington, Rozier help Hornets down Pistons 105-102 STEVE REED, AP Sports Writer March 11, 2021 Updated: March 11, 2021 10:01 p.m.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — P.J Washington had 20 points and nine rebounds, Terry Rozier hit some big shots down the stretch and the Charlotte Hornets beat the Detroit Pistons 105-102 on Thursday night to get back to .500 for the first time since Jan. 13.
Rozier and Gordon Hayward each scored 17 points and Cody Zeller chipped in with 15 points and a key rebound for Charlotte (18-18).