3 1 of 3 Petr David Josek/AP Show More Show Less 2 of 3 Martin Meissner/AP Show More Show Less 3 of 3





TOKYO (AP) — Karsten Warholm of Norway obliterated his own world record in the Olympic 400-meter hurdles Tuesday, finishing in 45.94 to break the old mark by .76.

One of the most anticipated races on the program more than lived up to the hype.