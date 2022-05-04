Ward, Walsh hit HRs in Angels' 6-run 10th, beat Red Sox 10-5

BOSTON (AP) — The Los Angeles Angels scored six runs in the 10th inning, including a two-run homer by Taylor Ward and a three-run shot from Jared Walsh, for a 10-5 win over the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday night.

All of the runs in the 10th came with two outs for the Angels, who had Max Stassi on second to start the inning. Ward drove in Stassi with a homer off Matt Barnes. Then Mike Trout singled and Shohei Ohtani walked, prompting Boston to put in right-hander Hirokazu Sawamura for Barnes.