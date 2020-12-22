https://www.lakecountystar.com/sports/article/Walton-scores-20-to-lead-Ball-St-past-W-15822823.php
Walton scores 20 to lead Ball St. past W. Michigan 76-68
KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — K.J. Walton had 20 points and Ball St. topped Western Michigan 76-68 on Tuesday.
Luke Bumbalough had 17 points for Ball St. (4-3, 2-0 Mid-American Conference) and Brachen Hazen added 15 points. Ishmael El-Amin had seven assists and six rebounds.
B. Artis White tied a career high with 20 points for the Broncos (2-5, 1-1). Rafael Cruz Jr. added 18 points and seven rebounds. Jason Whitens had 10 points.
___
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
