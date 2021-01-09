Walker scores 23 to carry Northeastern past Hofstra 67-56

BOSTON (AP) — Tyson Walker scored 23 points, dropping in a career-high seven 3-pointers, and Northeastern swept Hofstra 67-56 on Saturday.

Northeastern and Hofstra have won the last two Colonial Athletic Association championships and the Huskies were beaten by Hofstra in three close contests last season.

Hofstra opened the second half with a 16-0 run to grab a 38-30 lead. Northeastern rallied and closed out the game on a 19-9 pace, kicked off by a Walker 3. The Huskies made 3-pointers on their next four shots.

Quirin Emanga added 14 points for Northeastern (5-5, 4-0), which won its fourth consecutive game. Jason Strong added 11 points. Jahmyl Telfort had nine rebounds, four assists and seven points.

Northeastern posted a season-high 15 3-pointers. Walker was 7-for-13 behind the arc.

Tareq Coburn had 15 points for the Pride (6-5, 2-2). Jalen Ray added 14 points. Caleb Burgess had 10 points. Isaac Kante had 8 points and 15 rebounds.

Northeastern defeated Hofstra 81-78 Thursday.

