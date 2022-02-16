Walker, Buffs extend streaks toppling struggling Oregon St.

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Jabari Walker tied a career-high 24 points and grabbed a career-high 15 rebounds and Colorado won its third straight, beating Oregon State 90-64 on Tuesday night.
The Buffaloes (16-9, 8-7 Pac-12) started their three-game streak with an 86-63 win against the Beavers in Boulder, Colorado on Feb. 5. Meanwhile, the sophomore Walker now has a double-double streak that has reached four-straight games and has 13 on the year. It's the third time in his career he's reached 24 points.