Wake Forest beats Wisconsin 78-75 in ACC/Big Ten Challenge

MADISON, Wisc. (AP) — Tyree Appleby scored 20 of his season-high 32 points in the second half and Wake Forest beat Wisconsin 78-75 on Tuesday night in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

Damari Monsanto's turnaround jumper with 1:33 left gave Wake Forest a 72-71 lead, its first since 9:51 remained. Cameron Hildreth's jumper with 34 seconds to play made it a 74-73 Wake Forest advantage and Tyler Wahl missed a layup on the other end. Appleby and Cameron Hildreth each made a pair of free throws before Chucky Hepburn missed a 3 to end it.