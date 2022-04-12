Wade scores on 9th-inning grounder, Angels top Marlins 4-3

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Pinch-runner Tyler Wade slid home when Marlins shortstop Miguel Rojas bobbled Max Stassi's grounder in the ninth inning, and the Los Angeles Angels swept a two-game interleague series with a 4-3 victory over Miami on Tuesday night.

Anthony Rendon hit a two-run homer and Jack Mayfield had an RBI triple for the Angels, who went 3-3 on their season-opening homestand.

Jazz Chisholm hit a tying two-run homer in the seventh and Jesús Luzardo had a career-high 12 strikeouts over five sharp innings in his season debut for the Marlins, who lost four of five on their season-opening California road trip.

After Mayfield drew a one-out walk from Anthony Bender (0-1) in the ninth, Wade's steal of second base was upheld by video review. The Marlins thought Wade's trailing foot had been blocked off the bag by Chisholm.

Wade advanced on a wild pitch and then scored when Rojas couldn't cleanly field Stassi's hard-hit grounder at the drawn-in infield.

Closer Raisel Iglesias (1-0) pitched a 1-2-3 ninth for the Angels.

Luzardo was outstanding amid the late-afternoon shadows at Angel Stadium, striking out seven of the Halos' first 10 batters — including Shohei Ohtani twice. He struck out the side in the fifth before manager Don Mattingly pulled him on 76 pitches, leaving him tied with Dontrelle Willis and Wei-Yin Chen for the franchise record for strikeouts by a left-hander.

Patrick Sandoval allowed three hits and an unearned run over four innings in his first start of the season for the Angels. The left-hander's first start was supposed to be Friday, but was pushed back four days due to arm fatigue.

Rendon was in a 1-for-15 slump to start the season before he pulled a slider from Tanner Scott into the short left field porch at Angel Stadium in the sixth to put Los Angeles up 3-1.

Chisholm answered several minutes later with a homer into the right-field porch to tie it again.

ADELL'S ERROR

Miami went ahead in the third when Bryan De La Cruz's soft two-out single bounced past Angels right fielder Jo Adell. The ugly two-base error allowed Garrett Cooper to score.

Adell, who turned 23 last week, is off to a rough start in his third big league season, both at the plate and in the field. The Angels dropped veteran outfielder Justin Upton after spring training despite owing him $28 million partly to clear more playing time for Adell, one of their top prospects.

REED GETS RUN

Angels hitting coach Jeremy Reed was ejected for the first time in his career for arguing after Matt Duffy was called out on a check swing to end the fourth inning.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Marlins: OF Avisail Garcia’s back injury is improving, Mattingly said. Garcia didn’t play in the two-game series.

Angels: SS David Fletcher went on the 10-day injured list with a left hip strain. The team called up Andrew Velazquez from Triple-A Salt Lake, and the journeyman infielder went 0 for 3 in his Halos debut.

UP NEXT

Marlins: After a day off, Sandy Alcantara (0-0, 3.60 ERA) is expected to take the mound in Miami on Thursday for the home opener against Philadelphia.

Angels: Ohtani (0-1, 1.93 ERA) makes his second mound start of the season on Thursday in Los Angeles' road opener at Texas. He pitched one-run ball into the fifth inning against Houston last week.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports