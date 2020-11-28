WVa high school football title games moved due to COVID-19

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The site of the West Virginia high school football championships has been moved for the first time in 27 years due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Secondary School Activities Commission made the announcement Friday to move the games from Wheeling Island Stadium to Charleston's Laidley Field because Ohio County remains in the high-risk orange category under the state's COVID-19 metrics map, news outlets reported. Counties in orange cannot hold athletic competitions.

Wheeling has hosted the Super Six football championships since 1993.

The Class AA championship game is set for Friday night and the Class AAA and A title games will be held next Saturday.

Schools competing in the title games also must come from counties that are not in high-risk categories.