MIAMI (AP) — Receiver Will Fuller agreed to terms Thursday on a one-year deal with the Miami Dolphins, who were eager to acquire a deep threat to stretch the field.

Fuller is coming off his best season of his five-year career, all with Houston, even though he was suspended for the final five games for using performance-enhancers. He made 53 catches for 879 yards and eight scores, all career highs, and had five 100-yard games.