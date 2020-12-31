WIliams recalls athletic excellent of Brandon Childress in two sports

BALDWIN – Another year is just about over and longtime Baldwin coach Abe Williams has seen a lot of different athletes.

Williams also saw Brandon Childress, an all-stater in football and basketball and football player at Central Michigan University return to Baldwin as an assistant football coach.

Childress was on the varsity for both sports four seasons. He was a quarterback in football and led Baldwin to a district title in both sports.

“He had a great arm and he could see the field well,” Williams said. “He could also run pretty good.”

Childress also was dangerous against opponents on the basketball court.

“He had great jumping ability,” Williams said. “He was quick on his feet and could get up and down the basketball court.”

Childress chose football over basketball for college sports. As for his best sport, “that was pretty much a tossup,” Williams said. “We had talked about both sports and he thought he could exceed more in football with his running ability and he could jump pretty good but also throw the ball and also catch it. We thought it was a good opportunity for him.”

Childress also was a standout in baseball as a pitcher.

“I tried to recruit him to come out for track, but he was just too busy,” Williams said, adding the sprints and relays would have been ideal events for Childress.