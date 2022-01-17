Von Oelhoffen's clutch 3-pointer sparks Oregon State women

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Talia von Oelhoffen drilled a 3-pointer with 18 seconds left in overtime, lifting Oregon State to a 69-66 victory over No. 22 Colorado on Monday.

Von Oelhoffen missed a jumper with 24 seconds left but got a second chance after Jelena Mitrovic grabbed the offensive rebound. Von Oelhoffen's second chance, after taking a pass from Ellie Mack, was good to give the Beavers a 69-66 lead. Colorado's Jaylyn Sherrod missed a 3-pointer with four seconds left and Mack cleared the rebound to preserve the win.