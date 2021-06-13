Vols 3rd team to lock up CWS bid; Virginia-DBU series tied ERIC OLSON, AP Sports Writer June 13, 2021 Updated: June 13, 2021 9:15 p.m.
There's no better salesman for Tennessee than its baseball coach, Tony Vitello, and he masterfully gave a nod to the school's greatest sports star while summing up what the Volunteers accomplished minutes earlier Sunday.
“We’ve got Peyton Manning saying ‘Omaha’ again,” Vitello said.