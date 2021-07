BALDWIN – Baldwin volleyball coach Duane Roberts is having his 2021 players keep as busy as possible.

Official practices don’t start until Aug 21 but volleyball coaches like Roberts are trying to keep their players connected to the game as much as possible.

“It’s gone pretty well,” Roberts said. “We’ve had some summer get togethers, open gyms and things along those lines. My girls will have the rest of the week off due to it being Troutarama week and having work schedules. We will go some time next week maybe one or two days and are looking forward to starting the season on Aug. 9.”

Open gyms focus on allowing tournament players to participate.

“We did use some of our summer practice days and I can teach and work with them on those days,” Roberts said.

Roberts has been getting around eight players to his sessions. He’s also hoping for a junior varsity team.

This season, for the first time, volleyball practices start on Monday of the first week rather than Wednesday, giving the team two extra days of practice.

“I do like the extra days of practice,” Roberts said. “Schools will be starting and we will have to make sure everything goes well.”