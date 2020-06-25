Volleyball coach hopes to start conditioning soon

BALDWIN - Fall sports coaches like Baldwin volleyball's Duane Roberts are anxious to get things going but realize the process is continuing as they continue to abide by MHSAA guidelines during the COVID pandemic.

"We're putting a process in place so we can start hosting conditioning and workouts that would actually take place outside of the school building," Roberts said. "I am currently getting together a list of my players and developing a schedule and workout for them for volleyball as far as conditioning and any type of extra summer work following the Fourth of July and leading up to the season."

Roberts said workouts would start the week of July 6, but indicated they would be outdoors.

"We'll probably go Monday through Thursday," Roberts said adding being indoors "depends on what the governor says on June 30. We'll at least start outside with conditioning and agility drills, proper footwork, moving at it that way. This way, we're socially distanced."

Volleyball practices officially start in August. Roberts said he had 26 to 30 girls from eighth to 11th grade last year express interest during a signup phase in playing this fall.

"I'm looking forward to fall sports," Roberts said. "I have a good set of returners coming back even though we graduated Jenna Johnson."