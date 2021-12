VILLANOVA, Pa. (AP) — Lior Garzon knocked down back-to-back 3-pointers to kick off the second half, Maddy Siegrist scored 28 points and Villanova broke away to defeat the No. 23 Oregon State women 56-52 on Sunday.

The Wildcats (5-5), after 11 lead changes and five ties in the first half, led all the way through the second, fending off Oregon State in the final 22 seconds when Brianna Herlihy and Siegrist made 3 of 4 free throws to clinch it.