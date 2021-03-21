Villanova hits 15 3s to knock off upstart North Texas 84-61 RALPH D. RUSSO, AP College Sports Writer March 21, 2021 Updated: March 21, 2021 11:23 p.m.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Jeremiah Robinson-Earl scored 18 points, Jermaine Samuels Jr. had 15 and Villanova knocked down 15 3-pointers, emphatically ending 13th-seeded North Texas' bid for a second NCAA Tournament upset with a 84-61 victory Sunday night.
The fifth-seeded Wildcats (18-6) move on to the Sweet 16 to face top-seeded Baylor. Villanova will play the second weekend of the tournament for the third time in the last five. Coach Jay Wright's team won the whole thing the last two times it got this far in 2016 and '18.