Leclerc on pole for Azerbaijan after crashes halt qualifying June 5, 2021 Updated: June 5, 2021 10:38 a.m.
BAKU, Azerbaijan (AP) — Charles Leclerc won his second consecutive pole position, again under the red flag because a crash stopped qualifying, to earn the top starting spot for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.
Leclerc set a time of 1 minute, 41.218 seconds early in Saturday's third session. Championship leader Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton were just starting their late flying laps when Yuki Tsunoda hit the wall and then Leclerc's teammate Carlos Sainz crashed right behind Tsunoda.