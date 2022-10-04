Verlander, bullpen keep Phils hitless until 9th in 10-0 win KRISTIE RIEKEN, AP Sports Writer Oct. 4, 2022 Updated: Oct. 4, 2022 11:31 p.m.
HOUSTON (AP) — Justin Verlander capped his magnificent comeback season by striking out 10 without allowing a hit in five innings, and Houston’s bullpen kept the Philadelphia Phillies hitless until the ninth inning in a 10-0 win Tuesday night.
Verlander, who has pitched three no-hitters in his career, walked one before being pulled after 77 pitches. The AL West champion Astros led the NL wild-card Phillies 8-0 at the point.
KRISTIE RIEKEN