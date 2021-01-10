Vaudrin leads streaking Winthrop past Gardner-Webb 91-83

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — Chandler Vaudrin posted 17 points, eight rebounds and six assists as Winthrop extended its season-opening winning streak to 11 games, defeating Gardner-Webb 91-83 on Sunday.

Charles Falden had 15 points for Winthrop (11-0, 8-0 Big South Conference). D.J. Burns Jr. added 14 points and three blocks. Russell Jones Jr. had 11 points.

Winthrop's season win streak is approaching last season's 14-0 start. The Eagles have won 15 straight going back to the end of last season, third longest in program history.

Jacob Falko had 20 points for the Runnin’ Bulldogs (3-8, 2-4). Jaheam Cornwall added 18 points and nine assists. D’Maurian Williams had 12 points.

Gardner-Webb scored a season-high 46 points in the first half on 59% shooting less than 24 hours after shooting 30% to open Saturday's game. Winthro came back from a 46-40 halftime deficit with a 51-point second half.

Winthrop defeated Gardner-Webb 75-65 on Saturday.

