Vancouver routs Calgary 7-1, ends Flames' 10-game win streak Feb. 25, 2022 Updated: Feb. 25, 2022 1:49 a.m.
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — J.T. Miller scored on a penalty shot and finished with two goals and two assists as the Vancouver Canucks beat Calgary 7-1 Thursday night, snapping the Flames’ 10-game winning streak.
Elias Pettersson had two goals and an assist, Bo Horvat scored twice and Conor Garland added a goal for Vancouver. Quinn Hughes and Brock Boeser, who was playing in his 300th career game, each had two assists. Thatcher Demko made 29 saves for Vancouver.