VanVleet, Raptors delay Popovich's record in win over Spurs RAUL DOMINGUEZ, Associated Press March 9, 2022 Updated: March 9, 2022 11:15 p.m.
1 of14 San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich reacts to a play during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Toronto Raptors, Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in San Antonio. Eric Gay/AP Show More Show Less
2 of14 San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich reacts to a call during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Toronto Raptors, Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in San Antonio. Eric Gay/AP Show More Show Less 3 of14
4 of14 San Antonio Spurs forward Doug McDermott (17) and Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (43) chase the ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in San Antonio. Eric Gay/AP Show More Show Less
5 of14 Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. (33) passes the ball during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the San Antonio Spurs, Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in San Antonio. Eric Gay/AP Show More Show Less 6 of14
7 of14 San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl (25) and Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. (33) reach for a rebound during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in San Antonio. Eric Gay/AP Show More Show Less
8 of14 San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl (25) drives to the basket against Toronto Raptors center Khem Birch (24) and guard Gary Trent Jr. (33) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in San Antonio. Eric Gay/AP Show More Show Less 9 of14
10 of14 San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray walks off the court after he was hurt during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Toronto Raptors, Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in San Antonio. Eric Gay/AP Show More Show Less
11 of14 San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson, left, and Toronto Raptors forward Precious Achiuwa scramble for the ball during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in San Antonio. Eric Gay/AP Show More Show Less 12 of14
13 of14 Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse talks to his players during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the San Antonio Spurs, Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in San Antonio. Eric Gay/AP Show More Show Less
14 of14
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Fred VanVleet had 26 points and the Toronto Raptors beat the San Antonio Spurs 119-104 on Wednesday night, delaying Gregg Popovich’s coronation as the winningest coach in NBA history.
Popovich is tied with his friend and mentor, Don Nelson, with 1,335 regular-season victories.
Written By
RAUL DOMINGUEZ