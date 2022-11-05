UTSA 44, UAB 38, 2OT

UTSA 7 9 7 8 7 6 \u2014 44 UAB 0 10 7 14 7 0 \u2014 38 First Quarter UTSA_Z.Franklin 20 pass from Harris (Sackett kick), 6:32. Second Quarter UTSA_FG Sackett 29, 9:16. UTSA_FG Sackett 31, 6:32. UAB_McBride 68 run (Quinn kick), 5:53. UTSA_FG Sackett 46, 2:21. UAB_FG Quinn 30, :25. Third Quarter UAB_McBride 2 run (Quinn kick), 5:23. UTSA_Barnes 1 run (Sackett kick), 2:05. Fourth Quarter UTSA_Z.Franklin 12 pass from Harris (Z.Franklin pass from Harris), 8:23. UAB_Zeno 1 run (Quinn kick), 4:39. UAB_Shropshire 38 pass from Zeno (Quinn kick), :15. First Overtime UAB_T.Palmer 11 pass from Zeno (Quinn kick), :00. UTSA_Ogle-Kellogg 2 pass from Harris (Sackett kick), :00. Second Overtime UTSA_Cephus 14 pass from Harris (run failed), :00. ___ UTSA UAB First downs 24 25 Total Net Yards 494 553 Rushes-yards 43-209 39-221 Passing 285 332 Punt Returns 1-0 0-0 Kickoff Returns 2-20 6-129 Interceptions Ret. 1-15 0-0 Comp-Att-Int 22-31-0 27-39-1 Sacked-Yards Lost 1-6 3-16 Punts 3-47.333 2-39.5 Fumbles-Lost 0-0 2-0 Penalties-Yards 5-40 10-63 Time of Possession 25:43 34:17 ___ INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS RUSHING_UTSA, Barnes 16-114, Brady 14-53, Harris 8-35, Smith 3-9, (Team) 2-(minus 2). UAB, McBride 19-141, J.Brown 5-43, Zeno 15-37. PASSING_UTSA, Harris 22-31-0-285. UAB, Zeno 27-38-1-332, (Team) 0-1-0-0. RECEIVING_UTSA, Franklin 7-93, Cephus 5-50, Cardenas 4-86, Barnes 2-38, Dishman 1-11, Clark 1-9, Ogle-Kellogg 1-2, Rodriguez 1-(minus 4). UAB, T.Palmer 8-110, Shropshire 7-97, J.Brown 5-30, Rudolph 3-43, Damous 2-41, T.Jones 2-11. MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.