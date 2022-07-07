US women beat Jamaica 5-0 at the W Championship

MONTERREY, Mexico (AP) — Sophia Smith scored twice in the opening minutes and the U.S. women's national team edged closer to a spot in the 2023 World Cup with a 5-0 victory over Jamaica on Thursday in the CONCACAF W Championship.

With two victories at the W Championship, the United States leads its group and is in position to qualify for next summer’s World Cup, co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand. The Americans could wrap it up later Thursday with a win or draw for Haiti against Mexico.