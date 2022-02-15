US to face Slovakia in Olympic men's hockey quarterfinals STEPHEN WHYNO, AP Hockey Writer Feb. 15, 2022 Updated: Feb. 15, 2022 6:37 a.m.
1 of8 Slovakia's Mislav Rosandic (44) congratulates goalkeeper Patrik Rybar (24) after a 4-0 win against Germany a men's qualification round hockey game at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, in Beijing. Matt Slocum/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 United States' Matt Knies celebrates a goal during a preliminary round men's hockey game against Germany at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Beijing. Petr David Josek/AP Show More Show Less 3 of8
4 of8 Slovakia's Mislav Rosandic (44) and Latvia's Renars Krastenbergs (9) play during a preliminary round men's hockey game at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Beijing. Matt Slocum/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 Slovakia players celebrate a goal by Michal Kristof against Germany goalkeeper Mathias Niederberger (35) during a men's qualification round hockey game at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, in Beijing. Matt Slocum/AP Show More Show Less 6 of8
7 of8 Germany's Nicolas Krammer (21) falls between Slovakia goalkeeper Patrik Rybar (24) and Martin Gernat (28) during a men's qualification round hockey game at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, in Beijing. Matt Slocum/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8
BEIJING (AP) — Miroslav and Michaela Knies will have big smiles on their faces when their son Matt plays for the United States against Slovakia at the Olympics.
The quarterfinal matchup Wednesday is also special for Matt Knies, a University of Minnesota forward who has strong ties to his parents’ birth country, including playing for Slovakia in a youth tournament.