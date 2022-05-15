US edges Austria in OT, Canada routs Italy at hockey worlds

TAMPERE, Finland (AP) — Luke Hughes scored with 1:57 left in overtime to complete a United States comeback from two goals down to edge Austria 3-2 at the ice hockey world championship on Sunday.

Benjamin Nissner scored in the first period and Paul Huber added another early in the second to give Austria a 2-0 lead in the Group B game in Tampere. Kieffer Bellows started the comeback later in the second before Adam Gaudette tied it with a power-play goal in the final period to force overtime.