US beats Germany 2-0 for 5th straight win at worlds May 31, 2021 Updated: May 31, 2021 6:01 p.m.
RIGA, Latvia (AP) — Cal Petersen had 33 saves for his second consecutive shutout and the United States won its fifth straight game at world hockey championship with a 2-0 victory over Germany on Monday.
Jason Robertson and Colin Blackwell scored for the U.S., which will close out its preliminary round games on Tuesday against winless Italy.