US World Cup worries grow, 0-0 draw vs Saudis in last tuneup The Associated Press Sep. 27, 2022 Updated: Sep. 27, 2022 4:12 p.m.
The United States ended its World Cup tuneup matches in unimpressive fashion, playing a 0-0 draw against Saudi Arabia on Tuesday night at Murcia, Spain, that saw oft-injured Gio Reyna come off in the 30th minute because of muscle tightness.
Christian Pulisic returned to the depleted U.S. lineup after missing Friday’s 2-0 loss to No. 24 Japan with an unspecified injury, among four changes by coach Gregg Berhalter.
The Associated Press