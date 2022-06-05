UCLA beats Florida 8-0 in 6 innings to WCWS semifinals CLIFF BRUNT, AP Sports Writer June 5, 2022 Updated: June 5, 2022 6:50 p.m.
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — UCLA pitcher Holly Azevedo said her teammates created an “iced moment” by dumping water on her after Sunday's victory.
She was pretty cool during the game, too. She threw a two-hit shutout and the fifth-seeded Bruins beat No. 14 Florida 8-0 in six innings Sunday to reach the Women's College World Series semifinals and eliminate the Gators.