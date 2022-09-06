U.S. Soccer, players formally sign equal pay agreements ANNE M. PETERSON, AP Sports Writer Sep. 6, 2022 Updated: Sep. 6, 2022 9:40 p.m.
Representatives for the men's and women's U.S. national teams on Tuesday signed their historic collective bargaining agreements with U.S. Soccer, formally closing a long and sometimes acrimonious fight over equal pay.
The federation announced in May that it had struck separate agreements with the players' unions on contracts that run through 2028. The new contracts include identical pay structures for appearances and tournament victories, revenue sharing and equitable distribution of World Cup prize money.
ANNE M. PETERSON