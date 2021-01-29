Tyson scores 31 points, No. 6 Houston routs Tulane, 83-60

Tulane guard Gabe Watson, center, drives past Houston guard Marcus Sasser, front left, in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in New Orleans, Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. Tulane guard Gabe Watson, center, drives past Houston guard Marcus Sasser, front left, in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in New Orleans, Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. Photo: Tyler Kaufman, AP Photo: Tyler Kaufman, AP Image 1 of / 4 Caption Close Tyson scores 31 points, No. 6 Houston routs Tulane, 83-60 1 / 4 Back to Gallery

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Cameron Tyson scored a career-high 31 points, hitting a career-best nine 3-pointers, and No. 6 Houston routed Tulane 83-60 on Thursday night.

Tramon Mark added 16 points and Justin Gorham had 15 rebounds to help Houston (14-1, 9-1 American Athletic Conference) win its seventh straight.

Tyson, a reserve in his first season with Houston since transferring from Idaho, entered the game having played in just seven contests without a start and was averaging three points per game. But he was a 42.9% 3-point shooter at Idaho two seasons ago and wasn't shy about shooting from deep at Tulane, where he received his most playing time this season (26 minutes).

Tyson attempted 15 of his 18 shots outside the 3-point line and hit two of three shots from closer in. He also tied a Houston record for 3s in a game.

Gorham eclipsed 10 rebounds in a game for the seventh straight time — the first time a Houston player has done that since 1986 — and Houston outrebounded Tulane 42-38.

Jordan Walker scored 16 points and Gabe Watson added 13 points for Tulane (6-5, 1-5). The Green Wave have lost three straight and four of five.

BIG PICTURE

Houston: Having defeated Tulane by 21 points in their previous meeting earlier this month, the Cougars wasted little time turning the rematch into another mismatch. Houston barely needed more than 10 minutes to take their first 20-point lead, going up 28-8 on Reggie Chaney's layup just 10:17 into the game. Their lead grew to 30 before halftime. And the Cougars did this without leading scorer Quentin Grimes, who missed the game after spraining his ankle in practice this week.

Tulane: The Green Wave were playing their first game in 12 days and only their second since losing 71-50 at Houston on Jan. 9 because of COVID-19 protocols. With its previous two games having been postponed, Tulane looked rusty, particularly on the offensive end, and that was something it couldn't afford against the top team in the AAC. The Wave shot 12.5% (4 of 32, including 0-13 from 3) and had five shots blocked in the opening half. Tulane didn't score its 10th point until 3:11 before halftime.

UP NEXT

Houston: Hosts SMU on Sunday.

Tulane: At Temple on Sunday.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25