Tuesday ladies league drawing impressive numbers

BALDWIN - Jane VanDenBerg is among the enthusiastic participants in the Baldwin Tuesday After Five Women's Golf League at Marquette Trails Golf Club.

Tuesday of this week was among another in a series of league nights throughout the summer

VanDenBerg has played in the league 12 years and has met many friends in the league.

"We've had as many as 25 or 26," for a league night, she said. "We have a wonderful time. It's a great group of ladies."

VanDenBerg said she's played golf 25 years overall, and doesn't limit her golf time to only Marquette Trails.

"I play all over West Michigan, actually all over the country," she said. "(Marquette Trails) is well groomed, it's always beautiful. I think people think it's easy, but it's not."

The course has two men's league and the one ladies league each week.