SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Kaylynne Truong scored 15 points, Brynna Maxwell scored 13 shooting 4 for 6 and No. 23 Gonzaga stifled Maine 62-43 on Monday just hours after breaking into the AP Top 25 poll.

Gonzaga (6-1) outscored Maine 10-2 in the final 3:45 of the second quarter and turned a 22-20 advantage into a 10-point lead (32-22) at halftime.