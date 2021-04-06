Trout homers, Angels rally in 8th to hand Astros first loss JOE REEDY, AP Sports Writer April 6, 2021 Updated: April 6, 2021 2:14 a.m.
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Mike Trout hit his first home run of the season and Shohei Ohtani came off the bench to score the go-ahead run during an eighth-inning rally that sent the Los Angeles Angels past the Houston Astros 7-6 on Monday night.
Los Angeles scored four times in the eighth to hand Houston its first loss of the year following a four-game sweep at rival Oakland. Trout's solo shot in the fourth began the comeback from a 4-0 deficit.