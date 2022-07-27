Trio of key Raiders arrive at camp with team-first mentality

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — As chants of “R-A-I-D-E-R-S!” rang out from five tents filled with fans during Wednesday’s practice at the team’s facility, the sight of three key Las Vegas players making plays ignited further roars of applause.
Tight end Darren Waller hauled in a pass on an out pattern at one end of the field. At the other, running back Josh Jacobs juked linebacker Denzel Perryman during a short pass route. Shortly later, Perryman forced a fumble with a huge hit on the goal line.