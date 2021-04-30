Trevino homer pushes Gibson and Rangers past Red Sox 4-1 STEPHEN HAWKINS, AP Baseball Writer April 30, 2021 Updated: April 30, 2021 12:17 a.m.
1 of12 Texas Rangers starting pitcher Kyle Gibson throws to the Boston Red Sox in the first inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Thursday, April 29, 2021. Tony Gutierrez/AP Show More Show Less
2 of12 Texas Rangers center fielder Joey Gallo slides safely into third as Boston Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers stands by in the fourth inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Thursday, April 29, 2021. Gallo doubled on his hit and advanced to third on a fielding error by Devers. Tony Gutierrez/AP Show More Show Less 3 of12
4 of12 Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Martin Perez throws to the Texas Rangers in the first inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Thursday, April 29, 2021. Tony Gutierrez/AP Show More Show Less
5 of12 Texas Rangers center fielder Eli White reaches up to catch a flyout by Boston Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts in the first inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Thursday, April 29, 2021. Tony Gutierrez/AP Show More Show Less 6 of12
7 of12 Boston Red Sox left fielder Alex Verdugo chases after a double hit by Texas Rangers' Joey Gallo in the fourth inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Thursday, April 29, 2021. Tony Gutierrez/AP Show More Show Less
8 of12 Texas Rangers' Nate Lowe (30) recovers from almost being hit by an inside pitch from Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Martin Perez in the second inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Thursday, April 29, 2021. Tony Gutierrez/AP Show More Show Less 9 of12
10 of12 Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Martin Perez throws to the Texas Rangers in the first inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Thursday, April 29, 2021. Tony Gutierrez/AP Show More Show Less
11 of12 Texas Rangers starting pitcher Kyle Gibson throws to the Boston Red Sox in the first inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Thursday, April 29, 2021. Tony Gutierrez/AP Show More Show Less
12 of12
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Kyle Gibson is pitching like the No. 1 starter the Texas Rangers needed him to be, and unlike what happened in his first career opening day start.
Gibson gave up one run while pitching three-hit ball over six innings and got a big boost from battery mate Jose Trevino as the Rangers beat the AL East-leading Boston Red Sox 4-1 in a series opener Thursday night.
Written By
STEPHEN HAWKINS