Trent scores career-high 44, Raptors rout Cavaliers 135-115 BRIAN DULIK, Associated Press April 10, 2021 Updated: April 10, 2021 10:49 p.m.
CLEVELAND (AP) — Gary Trent Jr. scored a career-high 44 points and the severely short-handed Toronto Raptors scored a franchise-record 87 first-half points en route to a 135-115 blowout victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday night.
Trent made 17 of 19 field goals, including shooting 7 of 9 from 3-point range, and went 3 of 3 from the foul line in 33 dynamic minutes. The third-year pro was acquired from Portland with Rodney Hood on March 25 for Norman Powell.