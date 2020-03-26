Track coach hoping to start the season

BALDWIN -- Bob Watkins is back for another year as boys track coach at Baldwin and Scott Pedigo returns as the girls skipper for Panther teams hoping to have a chance to compete.

The season has been suspended because of the coronavirus issue.

"There was disappointment," Watkins said. "There's a bunch of basketball players coming out and it looked like we'd have a larger team than we've had in a long while.

All-state sprinter Jenna Johnson, a senior, had been training out all winter in her bid to be an all-stater.

The status remains up in the air. The big meet is the regional in May to qualify for the state finals.

Watkins is also football coach and said track would allow his players to get ready for football in the fall.