Top-seeded Oklahoma tops No. 2 UCLA in WCWS elimination game

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Mackenzie Donihoo hit two homers, and top-seeded Oklahoma beat No. 2 UCLA 10-3 in an elimination game at the Women's College World Series on Saturday night to reach the semifinals.
Oklahoma (52-3) will face James Madison, the unseeded team that shocked the Sooners to start the tournament, on Sunday. Oklahoma will need to beat the Dukes twice to advance to the best-of-three championship series. James Madison will need just one win because it is unbeaten in the double-elimination format.