Too hot: Track trials come to a halt as temperatures soar EDDIE PELLS, AP Sports Writer June 27, 2021 Updated: June 27, 2021 8:13 p.m.
1 of12 Heat waves come off the track as Annie Kunz walks to the heptathlon long jump at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials Sunday, June 27, 2021, in Eugene, Ore. Ashley Landis/AP Show More Show Less
2 of12 Taliyah Brooks is helped off track after collapsing during the heptathlon at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials Sunday, June 27, 2021, in Eugene, Ore. Events were suspended due to high temperatures. Charlie Riedel/AP Show More Show Less 3 of12
5 of12 Photographers take pictures of an onfield sign displaying the current temperature after events were postponed due to high heat at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials Sunday, June 27, 2021, in Eugene, Ore. Charlie Riedel/AP Show More Show Less 6 of12
10 of12 Fans gets spay with water after events were postponed due to high heat at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials Sunday, June 27, 2021, in Eugene, Ore. Ashley Landis/AP Show More Show Less
11 of12 Taliyah Brooks is helped off track after collapsing during the heptathlon at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials Sunday, June 27, 2021, in Eugene, Ore. Events were suspended due to high temperatures. Charlie Riedel/AP Show More Show Less
EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — The U.S. track and field trials came to a halt Sunday afternoon with temperatures reaching 108 degrees. One athlete, heptathlete Taliyah Brooks, was carted off the field in a wheelchair but was “OK,” her agent told The Associated Press.
Fans were filing into the stadium for the headline events of the final day of Olympic qualifying when, at around 3 p.m., the track announcer came onto the PA system and said action was being suspended due to extreme heat. He asked all spectators to evacuate.