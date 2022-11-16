Tony Stewart gets his driver: Ryan Preece promoted to Cup

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Tony Stewart won the battle with partner Gene Haas over next year's NASCAR lineup by giving reserve driver Ryan Preece a shot with a top-tier Cup organization.
Preece spent this entire year doing simulator work for Stewart-Haas Racing that helped the organization adapt to NASCAR's new car. Haas said last month he and Stewart disagreed over the direction of the No. 41 Ford, with Stewart wanting to promote Preece but Haas preferring that Cole Custer return for a fourth season.