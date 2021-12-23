Tom Lounsbury: Pheasant hunting a great way to enjoy the outdoors in December

December happens to be one of my favorite months of the year for enjoying the outdoors in Michigan, because it offers a wide variety of hunting opportunities.
There is no question the December pheasant season in my home Thumb area, which runs from December 1 to January 1, is a favorite pastime for me to pursue on a frequent basis. What helps in this regard is the fact that I manage the majority of our farm for wild “ringneck” pheasants, birds which have genetics that go all the way back to the original pheasants released in 1917.