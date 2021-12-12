Tom Brady's 700th TD pass lifts Bucs over Bills 33-27 in OT FRED GOODALL, AP Sports Writer Dec. 12, 2021 Updated: Dec. 12, 2021 8:35 p.m.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Breshad Perriman (16) outruns Buffalo Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (49) on a 55-yard touchdown reception during overtime of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. Mark LoMoglio/AP
Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox (88) slips a tackle by Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Richard Sherman (5) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. Mark LoMoglio/AP
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Breshad Perriman (16) scores on a 55-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Tom Brady during overtime of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. Mark LoMoglio/AP
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Gabriel Davis (13) reacts to the fans after he scored against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. Jason Behnken/AP
Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox (88) celebrates his score against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. Mark LoMoglio/AP
Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul (90) sacks Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. Mark LoMoglio/AP
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady became the NFL’s all-time completions leader and threw his 700th touchdown pass for the winning score as the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers got a 33-27 overtime victory over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.
Brady threw for 363 yards and two touchdowns, and scored on a quarterback sneak set up by the 7,143rd completion of an unmatched 22-year career that includes seven Super Bowl titles.